13 November 2016 10:40 CET

2018 FIFA WC Qualifier: West Ham star Andre Ayew to captain Ghana for vital Egypt clash

Andre Ayew will be handed the armband to lead Ghana in the crucial 2018 World Cup assignment against Egypt with Asamoah Gyan ruled out.

The West Ham United star will be making a return to the team after missing September's qualifier clash against Uganda due to injury.

Ayew was sidelined after he sustained a thigh injury on his West Ham debut against Chelsea back in August.

The 26-year-old will lead the Black Stars against Egypt in Alexandria with the team in demanding state for maximum points after failing to glitter against Uganda - goalless draw.

The Black Stars are two points behind Egypt heading into the second round of matches.

