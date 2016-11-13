Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Possible Black Stars line up against Egypt

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana coach Avram Grant is not likely to ring changes in his familiar line up for games.

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah is expected to be in post with the back four of Harrison Afful at right, Baba Rahman at left and Daniel Amartey of Leicester City and John Boye in central defence.

Torino's Afriyie Acquah is expected to partner Mubarak Wakaso in midfield with stand in captain Andre Ayew playing a deep role behind his younger brother Jordan Ayew.

Anderlect's Frank Achempong and Newcastle United player Christian Atsu will both play on the right and left flanks respectively.

