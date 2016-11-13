Emmanuel Osei Banahene: Ismaily to lodge a complaint against Ghanaian striker

Egyptian Premier League club Ismaily have released a statement to file an official complaint against Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Osei Banahene to FIFA.

The Ghanaian striker reportedly left the team's hotel without permission and switched off his phone, with the club threatening to lodge a complaint against him to FIFA.

'The club board was surprised today by Emmanuel Banahene's absence from the team's hotel, as he collected his personal belongings and switched off his phone,'

The club mentioned in an official statement on it's website: 'These actions came despite the good treatment here towards Banahene, as he was a starter against Egypt Military national team in a friendly match on Wednesday.

'The current management paid the player's wages due on time, as Banahene received $10,000 in the first month of the season and $35,000 in the second month which make the total receivables by the player equivalent to 850,000 EGP and that is a huge amount of money but the club's board paid him to maintain the team's stability.'

According to the management of Ismaily, Banahene has refused some contract terms after approving it with the club, moreover, the player refused to deliver his travel documents.

'Banahene has reneged on agreements with the management on more than one occasion in addition to refusing to hand in his travel documents.

'Although the player showed a good intention to deal with the club officials but his actions showed the opposite and the club is preparing a file regarding the player situation to submit it to FIFA to keep the rights of the club.'

Banahene signed for Ismaily in January 2015 and has made 54 appearances in all competitions for them, scoring 21 goals and assisting 4.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh