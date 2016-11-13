Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes that it'd be hard for the Black Stars to beat Egypt 6-1 again, saying that the Pharaohs have a strong team.

Egypt are set to face Ghana in the second fixture of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers group stage on Sunday at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Gyan, who has been ruled out of Egypt's clash due to injury, said that Ghana's match against Egypt will be difficult, especially that it will be away from home.

'The match against Egypt is difficult. They have a strong team and the game is hosted by Egypt in front of their fans,' he said.

The Al Ahli Dubai forward stressed that a repeat of the result of the 2013 match, when the Black Stars defeated Egypt 6-1 in the first leg of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers playoff, would be very difficult.

'It will be a difficult yet a very entertaining game. We won't win 6-1 again, however, nothing is impossible in football,' he added.

Gyan pointed out that AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah, who is among 9 foreign-based players chosen by Egypt manager Hector Cuper for the encounter, is the Pharaohs' most dangerous man.

'Salah is Egypt's main threat. He is very fast and offers amazing performances with Roma and the Egyptian national team,' he said.

'However, he can't play alone, he always needs help from his teammates,' he continued.

The 30-year-old striker also stated that Egypt's Ahmed Elmohamady, who plays as a right-back at Hull City, is an excellent player with outstanding jumping abilities.

'I have played with Elmohamady before at Sunderland in the English Premier League, he is a very good player,' he said.

'He has outstanding jumping abilities. I have never seen anyone jump as high before,' he concluded.

The Pharaohs, who defeated Congo 2-1 in the first round, will be looking to keep their spot on top of Group E when they face the Black Stars. Meanwhile, Ghana need to get a positive result in Alexandria after their disappointing draw with Uganda at home.

credit: Kingfut



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh