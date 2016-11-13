Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
13 November 2016

Avram Grant: Ghana coach says all Egypt’s players are dangerous

Ghana's National team manager Avram Grant thinks that every player in the Egyptian National team is dangerous, especially Roma's Mohamed Salah.

Speaking to Al Nahar Reyada Channel, Avram Grant stressed that all Egyptian National team players will form a major threat against Ghana, especially Mohamed Salah.

'I think all players are dangerous. I have heard about what Salah is doing. He is the best player in the Italian league,' he said.

'Salah is a player that can create something dangerous. He is very quick,' he continued.

The 61-year-old claimed that Egypt's current squad is a good one with high potential.

'This is a very good generation, they have a lot of good players,' he said.

'They had a good generation ten years ago, and now it's coming back again. The past generation had some clever players that can play together as a team,' he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt is set to face Ghana in the second fixture of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers group stages, on the 13th of November at Borg El-Arab Stadium.

