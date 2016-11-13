Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Nasamu Yakubu has pressed home confidence in the goalkeepers in camp and tipped any of them to have a good game when given the nod to man the post.

There has been a healthy competition between Razak Brimah and Adam Kwarasey since the former returned to the national team with many wondering who will get the lead this time around as the stars face the Pharaoh's of Egypt.

'We have good goalkeepers in camp and you have been here and seen what we have been doing,' Nasamu Yakubu said

'All the goalkeepers have competed effectively and i am very happy about that.'

'There is no need to put out what we have done out there but you have seen the way the goalkeepers have performed this time around.'

'There are no guarantees in football but I am very hopeful of a good showing.'

