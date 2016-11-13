Ghana coach Avram Grant has praised the quality of the Borg El-Arab pitch, saying it's better than the pitch in Ghana.

Egypt is set to host the Black Stars on November 13 at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

In his press conference ahead of Egypt's encounter, Grant spoke about the security in Egypt and the Borg El-Arab stadium.

'It's better to play in a stadium full of fans than an empty one,' Grant said in the pre-match press conference.

'I was surprised when I watched Al Ahly play against Ghanaian teams in an empty staduim.

'Borg El-Arab's pitch is amazing, it's better than the pitch in Ghana.

Avram Grant then talked about the security in Egypt and the importance of the win against Egypt on Sunday, saying that a win against Egypt will revive their qualification hopes.

'I work as football manager for a long time. Football is connecting people and I am really happy to work in this field,' He added.

'I managed a lot of teams which have different nationalities and that doesn't matter at all.

'The team's security has been at the highest level and that's normal. I trust the Egyptian's culture.

Uganda temporarily lead the group with four points after holding Ghana to a surprise 0-0 draw before defeating Congo 1-0. Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, have three points.

"Our target is to win to keep our hopes. If Egypt win, they will be close to a World Cup place," he concluded.

