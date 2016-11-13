Ghana coach Grant insists packed Egypt crowd won't worry Black Stars

Ghana coach Avram Grant says the capacity crowd at the Black Stars match with Egypt in Alexandria will not intimidate as the his side in Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Egypt will host the Black Stars at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

A long-standing crowd ban in local football in Egypt has been temporarily lifted to ensure that 80,000 supporters at Borg El-Arab Stadium will roar the Pharaohs to victory.

Local league games are still played behind closed doors but the gates have been flung open to ensure that the Black Stars will not have the advantage.

But Ghana coach insists the Ghana players who mostly play before top crowds in Europe will be be intimidated in front of a sell-out Borg El-Arab Stadium.

'It's better to play in a stadium full of fans than an empty one,' Grant said in the pre-match press conference in Alexandria on Saturday night.

'I was surprised when I watched Al Ahly play as i was monitoring a Ghanaian striker Antwi in an empty staduim.

"Playing in a full capacity stadium is better than what happened with Ahly," he added.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

