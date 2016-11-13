Ghana want win in Egypt to revive 2018 World Cup qualification chances - Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant says the Black Stars will be fighting for a win over Egypt today to revive their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The Black Stars are in Alexandria to play the Pharaohs in their second round match of Group E of the qualifiers.

Seven-time African champions Egypt are currently second of the group following Uganda's 1-0 win over Congo on Saturday.

Egypt would go five points clear of Ghana with a win as they bid for their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

The Black Stars must get a result in the match in Alexandria to catch up with the leaders in the group and Grant says a win is necessary to keep alive their qualification chances.

'We want to win to revive qualification hopes, a win for Egypt would put them in a good position,' Grant said at the pre-match interview.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, are second in the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda last month.

Uganda, who earned a vital point after drawing away with Ghana in the first round, temporarily lead Group E on four points.

That is because the Cranes defeated Congo 1-0 in the group's second round of matches on Saturday.

The standing in the group could change as Ghana face the Egyptians later today in the group's other second round match in Alexandria.

