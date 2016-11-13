Avram Grant reveals 'better' Egypt pitch could favour Ghana

Ghana coach Avram Grant has hinted that the excellent pitch Borg El-Arab Stadium in Egypt would favour the Black Stars when the two sides clash on Sunday.

The Black Stars take on the Pharaohs in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria seeking to revive their chances of qualifying.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, are second in the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda last month.

That draw in Tamale has affected the Black Stars chances and one of the reasons for that opening result was the bad pitch in Tamale.

Ghana trained at the Borg El-Arab Stadium on Saturday night ahead of the game and with most of their players plying their trade in Europe where the pitch is better Grant says the good pitch in Egypt bodes well for the Black Stars.

"I inspected the pitch before the news conference. Borg El-Arab's pitch is amazing, it's better than the pitch in Ghana," Grant said in the pre-match press conference in Alexandria.

Uganda, who earned a vital point after drawing away with Ghana in the first round, temporarily lead Group E on four points.

That is because the Cranes defeated Congo 1-0 in the group's second round of matches on Saturday.

The standing in the group could change as Ghana face the Egyptians later today in the group's other second round match in Alexandria.

