Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 November 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana icon Andre Ayew shortlisted for BBC African Footballer of the Year

Ghana star Andre Ayew has been named in a five-man shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The West Ham record signing must beat off competition from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure

The five candidates were revealed during a special live launch broadcast on Saturday.

The winner will be decided by fans from across the world, who have until 18:00 GMT on 28 November to vote for their choice.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

THE SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE MAKES FOR HAPPY LIVES
By: Uncle Jimmy, The Net
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img