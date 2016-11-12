Ghana icon Andre Ayew shortlisted for BBC African Footballer of the Year

Ghana star Andre Ayew has been named in a five-man shortlist for the BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The West Ham record signing must beat off competition from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Yaya Toure

The five candidates were revealed during a special live launch broadcast on Saturday.

The winner will be decided by fans from across the world, who have until 18:00 GMT on 28 November to vote for their choice.

