Now The Euphoria Is Almost Dead; But Is The Ministry Vs GFA Row Really The Cause Of The Black Stars' Recent Unpopularity?

As the Black Stars played their ultimate match against Rwanda in the AFCON qualifying series, the glaring scenes of an almost empty 38,000 capacity stadium would have reminded each and every Ghanaian that the interest in the Black Stars has waned but, how did it even get to this point and who is responsible ?

The Black Stars have faced stern tests and battled against tough opposition over the years but, never ever have they witnessed anything like they did in their ultimate Nations Cup qualifier at the Accra sports stadium when Rwanda came to town: playing in an almost empty stadium in a home fixture. The atmosphere inside the stadium was downright taciturn - perhaps drab - with even the few fans present looking more passive than exertive.

Elsewhere outside the Accra sports stadium, it was as if there was nothing going on. No colour, no interest, no euphoria. On a normal day when the Black Stars were playing on home soil, the atmosphere around town and along the streets of Accra was rapturous. Fans who didn't have the opportunity to be at the stadium were always glued to their TV sets. And for those who were hindered by work commitments, the radio sets became their allies: they never missed the commentaries. Yet on this occasion, a Black Stars match was greeted with an attitude of total carelessness and despondency from a large section of the public. The team had simply lost touch with their home fans and the effects were evident.

For a team that has been to three successive world cups, played in the grand finale of the last Africa Cup of Nations and had just qualified for the next edition's, this looked all but weird.

On the pitch though, the team started on the front foot and deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute through a curling effort by Red Bull Salzburg attacker Samuel Tetteh. The team badly needed to win; they wanted to make a statement to redeem themselves from the loneliness that they were feeling. They tried all the tricks and flicks yet the few fans sat unconcerned. The fans were simply not moved. No applauds to cheer the players on like before, no hilarity and nothing like merriment although the Stars were a goal up. The atmosphere in and around the stadium typified that of an away game being played far away in a cold, humid location in the Antarctic region. It was that bad!

And once Hakizima Muhajiri equalised for Rwanda with an exquisitely taken free-kick in the 87th minute, a truly marshy day was finally capped. The equaliser by Rwanda in the closing stages of the game was a big blow and though the result was never going to be important - as the Black Stars had already sealed qualification - it was soon conspicuously clear that there was a vacuum between the team and its fans. A wider one than even first thought.

Fast forward, and that kind of weird, quiescent atmosphere has become synonymous with Black Stars home matches. Against Uganda in the opening world cup qualifier in October, the fans were once again missing in attendance - not for the first time and definitely not for the last time as things stand. But the fact that the Black Stars were met by an almost empty Tamale stadium typifies the magnitude of their unpopularity. This was a match that the players themselves bought tickets for fans to have them present; they wanted to feel the love that they once felt from the fans. But in the end, it was an exercise in futility. Low turnout, scepticism and aversion characterised what was otherwise supposed to be a warm home reception.

There is no point escaping from the obvious: the Black Stars have become so unpopular among their own fans. But is the impasse between the ministry of Youth and Sports - perhaps the sector minister Nii Lante Vanderpuije - and the Ghana Football Association really the cause of the Black Stars' recent unpopularity? This is a team imprinted on the hearts of Ghanaians. They adored, idolized and eulogized the Black Stars even in bad times, so how did it even get to this point?

There is no denying of the fact that the Minster of Youth and Sports, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije and the Ghana Football Association have no rosy relationship - maybe they have a frosty vendetta. From the jibes, accusations, slander, vile and bile criticisms that these two parties have spilled at each other, the Black Stars can claim to be affected one way or the other. But when it comes to their unpopularity within the home fanbase, the Black Stars will have nowhere to hide and no excuses. The Stars can also not be totally exonerated from blame in the long-standing feud between the GFA and the Sports Ministry since Nii Lante Vanderpuije took to office. It was their penchant quest for money over national pride that has walked the nation down this path. They were the mainspring and their actions at the 2014 world cup in Brazil is the reason why their ever-loving Ghanaian fans have turned ever-frowning on them.

Forget the thesis, antithesis and the conspiracy theories that have circumvented this whole issue. And make no mistake about it: the Black Stars' unpopularity did not start now. Neither did it start after Nii Lante became minister, nor after his feud with the GFA. Far from that. From the day the Black Stars players cheekily turned their backs on the nation, it signalled a change in emotions - if no love lost, then no love found.

Black Stars fans no longer fill the stadium in home games

Ghanaians love football by nature and they made the Black Stars their number one commodity. Even when the team had not won any major trophy in the last 34 years, the players were still pampered and were treated differently from any other national asset. And though Ghana is a middle income country, there were no qualms about giving heavy and fat bonuses to players if only it was about the Black Stars - amounts that even developed countries would not fork out for players on national duty.

When the team lost to Zimbabwe and crashed out of the 2006 Nations Cup the fans were behind them, when the team got trashed 3-0 by Brazil and eliminated from the 2006 world cup in Germany the fans were there for them and, when the team narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth to Uruguay on penalties after Asamoah Gyan had missed a last gasp penalty in extra time the fans were still supporrtive. In fact, the fans were - and have always been - there for the Black Stars all through thick and thin. But all that was thrown to the dogs.

Not only did they disrespect the fans, but they had the guts to slap the number one man of the land in the face when they payed deaf ears to President Mahama's personal plea for them to wait on their appearance fees. They threatened to boycott the crucial, qualification-defining match against Portugal at the 2014 world cup. The players refused to train and made mockery of everything that the country represented. They got their coach worried and showed Ghanaians gross disrespect.

"Every coach will not want to be in this situation where players are requesting for money when you have such an important game to play. It's not the best for me. For the past two days I have had sleepless nights. I have not been able to close my eyes," Kwesi Appiah who was then-coach of the Black Stars complained on the eve of their world cup match against Portugal.

Kwesi Appiah might have had sleepless nights but the fans suffered more. They felt bruised and betrayed by their most venerated kin. This time the Black Stars had crossed the line: their actions were tantamount to blasphemy as they had erred in the most ominous fashion.

For many years Ghanaians worshipped the Black Stars. But at the most crucial time when they needed the players to reciprocate that love - and show a little passion - by putting national service first, the fans were served with servitude. The hearts and souls of an entire nation were held to ransom and Ghana had no choice than to embarrassingly airlift $3 million in cash to Brazil for these players to be satisfied. They relegated passion and put their egos first. There are those who argue that playing for the Black Stars is a "job" so the players were right to revolt.

Yes the players must be paid whatever is due them but did they need to hold the whole country to ransom when national pride was at stake? Was that the way to say 'thank you' to the jersey (the Ghana jersey) that, to a large extent, kickstarted their various careers and has made it possible for them to be called 'stars'? Is that the reward to the fans who have shown unflinching support to the team and given them the platform to play at the biggest stage any footballer could ever dream of? They needed no better motivation but the players did not care either. And to think the appearance fees were going to be paid anyway makes the argument about the players being mercenaries the more valid. They took advantage of the situation and had their way.

In the end, instead of playing with heart, they rather hurt the nation - the fans. Yes the Black Stars put Ghana on the global scene whenever they play, but everyone seems to have forgotten the damage they did to the reputation and image of Ghana when they exposed the nation to international ridicule at the world cup in Brazil. At least the fans have not forgotten and it is that pain that is eating them up. Remember that aeroplane full of cash flying to Brazil, with numerous media videoing? What about the slaps (sigh) and the infamous money-kissing episode? That looks like a whole movie right?

The Black Stars can only blame themselves for their recent unpopularity within the fans. When Ghana played Madagascar in Accra in 2015, the team were met with a crescendo of boos by the home fans, and a year earlier when they faced Uganda, the whole Black Stars team were whistled each time they had the ball. At that time Nii Lante Vanderpuije was nowhere close to the sports ministry yet the gap between the team and the fans was still there. Since 2014, the interest in the Black Stars has obviously waned. Attendances have been downright poor irrespective of whether the Black Stars play in Accra or Kumasi - a worrying downturn that has prompted the GFA to move the team's matches to Tamale albeit temporarily.

The cheers that the Black Stars got accustomed to have become jeers and although the row between the GFA and the Sports Ministry comes with its own problems, it certainly is not the cause of the Black Stars' recent unpopularity.

The love story between the Black Stars and the home fans was one that superseded that of Richard Cypher and Khalan in the movie 'Legend of the Seeker' but it has turned sour. And like the Black Stars have found out: it's more easier to break peace than to make peace. They surely have a first-hand taste of it now and the players are feeling exactly how the fans felt after that betrayal.

