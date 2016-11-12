Voting Open For BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2016 After Shortlist Revealed During Special Live Show

The BBC has today announced the five contenders for this year’s BBC African Footballer of the Year award. The shortlist was unveiled to football fans around the world during a live launch programme on BBC World News and BBC World Service, as well as shared online on BBC.com and through the BBC’s social media channels. The 2016 nominees are:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon and Borussia Dortmund

André Ayew – Ghana and West Ham United

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria and Leicester City

Sadio Mané – Senegal and Liverpool F.C.

Yaya Touré – Ivory Coast and Manchester City

Voting kicked off today, Saturday 12 November 2016, and will run until 1800 GMT on Monday 28 November 2016 when the vote closes. The public can vote online for their favourite player by visiting: www.bbc.com/africanfootball .

Peter Okwoche, presenter of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016, says: “This is such a fantastic shortlist. We've had another year of outstanding African football, and the names on this list are truly reflective of that. I think our audience will be voting with passion this year, and the result is going to be close!”

The winner of BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 will be revealed on BBC World News and BBC World Service from 1735 GMT on Monday 12 December 2016. Previous winners of the award include: Yaya Touré (2015); Yacine Brahimi (2014); Yaya Touré (2013); Christopher Katongo (2012); and André Ayew (2011).

Football fans can stay up to date with this year’s competition on the BBC Sport website and by searching #BBCAFOTY on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. BBC Africa and BBC Sport will also be the online home of social and digital extras, including player Q&As, video profiles and WhatsUp Africa sketches.