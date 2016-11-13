PHOTOS: Ghana hold final training session at Borg El Arab Stadium ahead of Egypt clash tomorrow

The Black Stars of Ghana held the final training session to wrap up preparations for the 2018 World Cup qualifier with the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Per FIFA regulations, every away team is supposed to train on the pitch for an international game a day before the match and Ghana trained on the Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday evening.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

