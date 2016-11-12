2018 World Cup Qualifier: Ghanaian students in Egypt mobilise to support Ghana in titanic clash with Egypt tomorrow

Ghanaian students in Egypt have mobilised to support the Black Stars in tomorrow's titanic World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs in Alexandria.

The students who are studying in several universities in the North African country, are keen to shore up support for the team ahead of the crunch tie at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

The Black Stars are desperate to revive their campaign after dropping valuable points against Uganda in their opening qualifier in Tamale three weeks ago.

A comprehensive 6-1 victory in the first leg at home in Kumasi made useless a 2-1 away defeat as the West Africans picked up a 7-3 aggregate triumph.

But the scenario is different as the Egyptians appear revived and rejuvenated ahead of the clash expected to attract 75,000 spectators in Alexandria.

