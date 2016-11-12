Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 November 2016 20:25 CET

2018 World Cup Qualifier: Ghanaian students in Egypt mobilise to support Ghana in titanic clash with Egypt tomorrow

Ghanaian students in Egypt have mobilised to support the Black Stars in tomorrow's titanic World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs in Alexandria.

The students who are studying in several universities in the North African country, are keen to shore up support for the team ahead of the crunch tie at the Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria.

The Black Stars are desperate to revive their campaign after dropping valuable points against Uganda in their opening qualifier in Tamale three weeks ago.

A comprehensive 6-1 victory in the first leg at home in Kumasi made useless a 2-1 away defeat as the West Africans picked up a 7-3 aggregate triumph.

But the scenario is different as the Egyptians appear revived and rejuvenated ahead of the clash expected to attract 75,000 spectators in Alexandria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

the greatest tragedy in life is not death but life without purpose
By: GBOLO SUFYAN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img