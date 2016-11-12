Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
12 November 2016

Aduana Stars beat Hearts in G6 opener

By MyJoyOnline

Aduana Stars began their G6 campaign with a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah scored the winner for the Dormaa side with a quarter of an hour to play.

The league runners-up had the better of the opening exchanges as Hearts inadequate training sessions was telling on them.

But they grew into the game and were dominant in the opening part of the second half but failed to create real openings.

The Phobians however came close to snatching the equalizer through

Maxwell Boakye but his overhead kick from the box came off the cross bar.

The next G6 game will be in Kumasi when Kotoko host Bechem United.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin

A fair investigation reports for prosecution must not be based on assumption or allegation but rather on bare facts of the case.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
