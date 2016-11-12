Aduana Stars beat Hearts in G6 opener

Aduana Stars began their G6 campaign with a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah scored the winner for the Dormaa side with a quarter of an hour to play.

The league runners-up had the better of the opening exchanges as Hearts inadequate training sessions was telling on them.

But they grew into the game and were dominant in the opening part of the second half but failed to create real openings.

The Phobians however came close to snatching the equalizer through

Maxwell Boakye but his overhead kick from the box came off the cross bar.

The next G6 game will be in Kumasi when Kotoko host Bechem United.

