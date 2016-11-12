G-6 tourney: Aduana Stars pip Hearts of Oak in Sunyani

Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in G-6 Group B opening fixture at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

Aduana Stars was the better side in the opening 15 minutes of the game but getting the ball at the back of the net was their problem- as the likes of Nathaniel Asamoah and Zakaria Mumuni failed to bury the chances they had.

30 minutes mark in the game, the Phobians came into the game strongly but the defense network of the 'Ogya lads' curtailed the attacking machinery of the Accra giants led by Inusah Musah.

With five minutes to end the first half, the best chance of the half fell to Nathaniel Asamoah but he shot wide. The Phobians also created a chance of their own but Patrick Razak failed to beat Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo.

The tempo of the game increased in the second half, as it was end to end action, but Aduana Stars looked dangerous whenever they attack Hearts of Oak.

The Dormaa based side then took total control of the game - they pelted the Phobians with series of attacks but the 2000 Africa champions stood firm.

Aduana Stars continued to press for the opener and their hard work yielded dividend as Nathaniel Asamoah scored the first goal with ten minutes left on the clock.

Hearts of Oak after conceding the goal mounted intense pressure on Aduana Stars in search of the equalizer but Yusif Abubakar's side held their guns to defend their solitary lead as the game ended 1-0 advantage Aduana Stars.

