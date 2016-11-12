Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
2018 World Cup qualifier: Uganda edge Congo at home to go top of Group E

Uganda beat Congo 1-0  in Kampala on Saturdy afternoon to go top in Group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Cranes began the match lively with Farouk Miya forcing Congo goalkeeper Wolfrigon Mongondza into an easy save just 15 minutes into the game.

Three minutes later, Miya fired past Mongondza to put Uganda into the lead and that proved the match winner.

Congo midfielder Arnold Bouka came close but his effort in the 35th minute was blocked by Nicholas Wadada inside the box.

Miya nearly increased the lead but his attempt missed target narrowly in the 75th minute.

Uganda put more men behind the ball and thwarted their opponents from scoring.

Uganda: Odongkara, Wadada, Ochaya, Isinde, Jjuuko (Kizito 12'), Wasswa, Aucho, Mawejje (Azira 59'), Oloya (Walusimbi 80'), Massa, Miya

Congo-Brazzaville: Mongondza, Baudry, Moubhio, Bakoua, Itoua, Moutou (Ankobo 83'), Ndockyt, Massengo, Tsiba (Ankira 46'), Delage, DorÃ© (Ganvoula 45')

