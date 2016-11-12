Aduana beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in GHALCA 6 opener in Sunyani

Aduana Stars handed Hearts of Oak a 1-0 defeat in the GHALCA G6 tournament at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

Striker Nathaniel Asamoah connected home from inside the box with eight minutes to full time.

Seth Opare's header found the quick silver marksman who shot past goalkeeper Akurugu.

Hearts came close to snatching the equalizer but Maxwell Boakye overhead kick from the box came off the cross bar.

Aduana Stars will go top of the three-team table with Medeama who stoodbye with no point.

