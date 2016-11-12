World Cup Qualifier: Uganda go top in Group E after beating Congo

Farouk Miya's first-half goal earned Uganda a 1-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville in a 2018 Fifa World Cup (Caf) qualifier on Saturday afternoon.

The win propels the Cranes to the top of the Group E log standings, while the Red Devils remain at the foot of the table following the game which was played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The home side were dealt a blow just eight minutes into the game as Murushid Jjuuko collided with an opponent and he had to be substituted.

However, the Cranes did take the lead in the 18th minute when Farouk Miya beat Congo goalkeeper Wolfrigon Mongondza with a crisp low shot to make it 1-0 to Uganda.

It should have been 2-0 10 minutes later, but Uganda star Luwagga Kizito failed to beat Mongondza in the Congolese goal-posts as the Cranes continued to dominate.

The shot-stopper was called into action again on the stroke of half-time; this time he gathered Uganda defender Joseph Ochaya's effort from a free-kick.

Congo-Brazzaville head coach Pierre Lechantre was forced to substitute his star striker Ferebory Dore after he sustained an injury just before the break - a bitter blow for the visitors.

Uganda had a chance to double their lead from a free-kick in the 58th minute, but Mongondza produced a fine save to deny Uganda captain Geofrey Massa.

The home side continued to boss proceedings in the second half and in the 71st minute, Uganda midfielder Luwagga missed an open chance to the frustration of the home crowd.

Seven minutes later, Marvin Baundry pulled the trigger from range and his effort went narrowly wide of the target as Congo searched for the equalising goal.

Nevertheless, Uganda stood firm at the back in the dying minutes of the game, as they emerged 1-0 winners on the day.

Uganda (1) 1 (Miya 18')

Congo-Brazzaville (0) 0

Uganda: Odongkara, Wadada, Ochaya, Isinde, Jjuuko (Kizito 12'), Wasswa, Aucho, Mawejje (Azira 59'), Oloya (Walusimbi 80'), Massa, Miya

Congo-Brazzaville: Mongondza, Baudry, Moubhio, Bakoua, Itoua, Moutou (Ankombo 83'), Ndockyt, Massengo, Tsiba (Ankira 46'), Delage, DorÃ© (Ganvoula 45').

