Ghana to train at Borg El Arab stadium tonight ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Stars will train at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday night ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

Tonight's training is routine as they will acquaint themselves with the pitch which will host Sunday's showdown.

The squad landed in Alexandria this afternoon from Dubai, UAE where they camped for five days.

All 23 players are fit and will take part in the workout which will be supervised by Avram Grant.

