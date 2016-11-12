Yaw Anorl adjudged MTN FA Cup best player

By Edna A. Quansah. GNA

Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - Bechem United winger Yaw Arnol has been adjudged the best player of the 2016 MTN FA CUP at a ceremony held at the Banquet Hall in Accra on Friday.

The 19-year-old beat off competition from Liberty Professionals' Latif Blessing, Akoto Danso of Okwahu United and WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja.

Arnol, whose influence ensured his side won the coveted trophy also emerged as the top scorer of the competition after netting four goals and the Goal of the Season category. In all, Anorl won three accolades last night.

In the best Coach of the year category, Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias who guided his charges to win the laurel was named the best among Ibrahim Merigah of Okwahu United who placed second in the tourney, George Lamptey of Liberty Professionals and J. K Fosu of Wa Rockets.

Bechem United after defeating Okwahu United 2-1 in the finals will pocket GH¢ 40, 000 whilst the latter walks away with GH¢ 15, 000.

Herein the full list of winners

Best Player Award - Yaw Arnol

Fair Play Club Award - Wa Rockets

Goal of the competition -- Yaw Anorl

Best Referee of the competition -- Awal Mohammed

Best Assistant Referee-- Eric Owusu Mensah

Best Match commissioner of the season -- Mr. Albert Commey

Best defender -- Alfred Nelson of Bechem United

Best Goalkeeper -- Abass Mohammed of Okwawu United

Top Scorer of the season -- Yaw Arnol of Bechem United

Best coach -- Manuel Zacharias of Bechem United

Most Promising Referee - Emmanuel Mensah

Most Promising Player -- Akoto Danso of Okwahu United.

Special Awards

Ibrahim Dossey

Robert Duncan

Kweku Abedu Wilson

Nii Kotei Kotey

GNA