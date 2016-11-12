Yaw Anorl adjudged MTN FA Cup best player
By Edna A. Quansah. GNA
Accra, Nov. 12, GNA - Bechem United winger Yaw Arnol has been adjudged the best player of the 2016 MTN FA CUP at a ceremony held at the Banquet Hall in Accra on Friday.
The 19-year-old beat off competition from Liberty Professionals' Latif Blessing, Akoto Danso of Okwahu United and WAFA midfielder Gideon Waja.
Arnol, whose influence ensured his side won the coveted trophy also emerged as the top scorer of the competition after netting four goals and the Goal of the Season category. In all, Anorl won three accolades last night.
In the best Coach of the year category, Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias who guided his charges to win the laurel was named the best among Ibrahim Merigah of Okwahu United who placed second in the tourney, George Lamptey of Liberty Professionals and J. K Fosu of Wa Rockets.
Bechem United after defeating Okwahu United 2-1 in the finals will pocket GH¢ 40, 000 whilst the latter walks away with GH¢ 15, 000.
Herein the full list of winners
Best Player Award - Yaw Arnol
Fair Play Club Award - Wa Rockets
Goal of the competition -- Yaw Anorl
Best Referee of the competition -- Awal Mohammed
Best Assistant Referee-- Eric Owusu Mensah
Best Match commissioner of the season -- Mr. Albert Commey
Best defender -- Alfred Nelson of Bechem United
Best Goalkeeper -- Abass Mohammed of Okwawu United
Top Scorer of the season -- Yaw Arnol of Bechem United
Best coach -- Manuel Zacharias of Bechem United
Most Promising Referee - Emmanuel Mensah
Most Promising Player -- Akoto Danso of Okwahu United.
Special Awards
Ibrahim Dossey
Robert Duncan
Kweku Abedu Wilson
Nii Kotei Kotey
