Bechem United sweep FIVE awards at 2016 MTN FA Cup gala

Bechem United swept five awards including the top most Player of the Season at this year's MTN FA Cup awards night.

Yaw Anorl was the best player of this season's competition and he also picked up the Goal of the season and top scorer gongs.

Abeiku Ainooson was adjuged Best Defender and Portuguese Manuel Zacharias crowned Coach of the Season.

Runners up Okwahu United had striker Akoto Danso awarded Most Promising Player with Abass Mohammed rewarded the Best Goalkeeper.

Below are the list of all winners at the MTN FA Cup Awards night:

Player of the seaaon- Yaw Arnol

Goal of the season - Yaw Arnol

Top Scorer - Yaw Arnol

Most Promising player - Akoto Danso

Goalkeeper of the season - Abass Mohammed

Defender of the season - Alfred Nelson

Coach of the season - Manuel Zacharias

Referee of the season - Awal Mohammed

Assiatant referee of the seaaon - Eric Owusu Ansah

Most Promising Referee - Emmanuel Ansah

Fair Play Club - Wa Rockets

Match Commissioner of season - Albert Aryeetey Commey

Special Awards - Ibrahim Dossey/ Robert Duncan /Kweku Abeidu Wilson/ Nii Kotei Kotey

