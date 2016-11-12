Bechem United sweep FIVE awards at 2016 MTN FA Cup gala
Bechem United swept five awards including the top most Player of the Season at this year's MTN FA Cup awards night.
Yaw Anorl was the best player of this season's competition and he also picked up the Goal of the season and top scorer gongs.
Abeiku Ainooson was adjuged Best Defender and Portuguese Manuel Zacharias crowned Coach of the Season.
Runners up Okwahu United had striker Akoto Danso awarded Most Promising Player with Abass Mohammed rewarded the Best Goalkeeper.
Below are the list of all winners at the MTN FA Cup Awards night:
Player of the seaaon- Yaw Arnol
Goal of the season - Yaw Arnol
Top Scorer - Yaw Arnol
Most Promising player - Akoto Danso
Goalkeeper of the season - Abass Mohammed
Defender of the season - Alfred Nelson
Coach of the season - Manuel Zacharias
Referee of the season - Awal Mohammed
Assiatant referee of the seaaon - Eric Owusu Ansah
Most Promising Referee - Emmanuel Ansah
Fair Play Club - Wa Rockets
Match Commissioner of season - Albert Aryeetey Commey
Special Awards - Ibrahim Dossey/ Robert Duncan /Kweku Abeidu Wilson/ Nii Kotei Kotey
