'Fearless' Avram Grant arrives in Alexandria with Black Stars for Egypt clash

Avram Grant has defied a warning from Israeli's security intelligent body Mossad and arrived in Alexandria with the Black Stars to play Egypt tomorrow in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Security fears for Grant have come to the fore because of the age-long tensions between Arabs and Israeli .

Reports have emerged from Egypt that some fans are planning to attack the Israeli.

The Black Stars arrived from Dubai where they trained for five days to prepare for this match.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com