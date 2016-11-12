Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Photo: Amazing Ronaldinho look-a-like spotted wearing Messi shirt

You could be forgiven for thinking Ronaldinho was in the crowd to watch Brazil's comprehensive 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward has been without a club since leaving Fluminense back in September 2015, and has been spotted watching the country he made 97 appearances for in recent years.

But the Brazilian legend wasn't in the crowd for the World Cup qualifier in Belo Horizonte (not unless he was hidden away in a box anyway…)

