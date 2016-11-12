Shocked Ismaily threaten to report AWOL striker Emmanuel Banahene to FIFA

Ismaily have reported that their Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Banahene has gone AWOL and are threatening to report him to FIFA.

Banahene is said to have packed out from the club's hotel on Friday.

Ismaily are shocked by his behaviour since they do not owe him.

''The player surprisingly left the club hotel without permission, collected his personal belongings and switched off his phone despite the good treatment here,'' Ismaily said in a statement via its official website.

''Since taking charge in September, the current management paid the player's financial due on time to maintain the team's stability.

''The player has reneged on agreements with the management on more than one occasion and so the club will lodge a complaint with FIFA.''

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season by scoring three goals.

Last season, Banahene bagged nine goals when he joined from from Saudi side Al-Orubah.

