Sports News | 12 November 2016 13:40 CET

2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Tunisia down ten-man Libya to go top in Group A

Tunisia recorded a 1-0 win over ten-man Libya in Algiers on Friday night in their Group A 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri converted a 50th-minute penalty for a foul on Taha Khenissi by Libya captain Ali Salama.

Incident resulted in the sending off of Salama for yellow card accumulation after picking up one in the first half.

Libya felt hard done by the Kenyan referee who ruled an early first-half goal offside.

The win has sent the Carthage Eagles to the summit of the table with six points ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo (who have three) and Guinea who have play on Sunday.

