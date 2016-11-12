Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 12 November 2016 13:36 CET

Sports ministry not sending supporters to Egypt

By GNA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has denied reports that it plans to take supporters to Alexandria, Egypt,  for the Black Stars' game against Egypt on 13th November, 2016.

According to a press release from Ministry signed by Mr Elvis Adjei-Baah, the Public Relations Officer, it said, it has has noted that there were “speculations” on various media platforms that the Ministry flew fans to Egypt to support the Black Stars.

“The Ministry's attention has been drawn to speculations on various media networks that we are airlifting supporters to Alexandria, Egypt.

“The Ministry would want to clearly state that no such decision is being or has been taken by the Ministry.

“This is in view of the fact that such decision would be in breach of the governments white paper on the report of the Dzamefe Commission”.

According to the release, the Ministry could only “encourage private sponsorships” for the various groups of which “we appropriately backed” the Ghana Supporters Union (GHANSU) to solicit funds from corporate organizations in their bid to galvanize support for the Black Stars in Egypt.

