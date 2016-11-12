Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
12 November 2016

Michael Essien: 'Ghana are better than Nigeria'

Michael Essien believes Ghana is better footballing country than Nigeria as the countdown for the 2017 African Nations Cup championship begins.

While speaking with the BBC, the former Chelsea midfielder says the Black Stars are a better side than the Super Eagles despite Ghana not winning the Nations Cup for over 30 years.

play Michael in action for Ghana against Mikel Obi of Nigeria

