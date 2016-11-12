Avram Grant: Black Stars coach unfazed by 'security issues' in Egypt

Ghana coach Avram Grant played down any security issues related to his visit to Egypt for the Black Stars' vital World Cup qualifier in Alexandria, saying he is only focused on football.

Earlier on Friday, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) rebuffed Ghanaian reports saying Grant would face possible security threats in Alexandria, insisting that the entire visiting delegation would be fully secured.

According to reports, Grant was warned by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad not to travel to Egypt for Sunday's second Group E clash in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I'm a football coach and here to play football, I'm not a politician and, sports is a global game that promotes unity, irrespective of where you come from," the 61-year-old coach was quoted as saying by Ghana Web.

"So I don't put it in mind. I have enough football issues to deal with, I have heard issues being raised with regards to security but I'm focused on giving the best to my team."

More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend the anticipated World Cup qualifier at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium.

Egypt, who earned a 2-1 comeback victory over Congo in their opening game, lead the group with three points, two ahead of Ghana who were held to a surprise 0-0 draw at home to Uganda.

culled from arhram online.



