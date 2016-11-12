Borg El-Arab Stadium will be opened at 12 noon ahead of Egypt-Ghana clash

Authorities in Egypt have decided to open the Borg El-Arab Stadium gates at midday on Sunday, four hours before the Pharaohs engage the Black Stars in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

''The gates will open for the fans from 12 o'clock, six hours before kick off,'' Egyptian FA manager Tharwat Sweilam confirmed.

''Every ticket has its own entrance gate number written on it. We hope the fans to be committed to ensure easy access for everyone.

''We have also dedicated 300 seats for 57357 hospital children to let them have the chance to encourage the national team from the stands.''

It has been reported that 80,000 match tickets have been sold out.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com