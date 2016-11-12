Yaw Anorl and Bechem united win big at MTN FA Cup awards gala 2016

Bechem United dominted 2015/16 MTN FA Cup awards on Friday evening with Okwahu united also among the victors.

The champions were the big winners during the ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Accra, winning four awards followed by finalist Okwahu united, who won two.

Bechem United’s Yaw Arnol was named Most Valuable Player.

The former Ghana U17 star was flamboyant in final match played at the Cape Coast Stadium where his double helped the Hunters to beat Okwahu United 2-1 to win the title.

Anorl was the most successful individual on the night as he picked up the top scorer awards and best goal of the tournament.

The best defender went to Bechem United dependable defender Alfred Nelson with Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias collecting best coach award.

But young goalie Isaac Asempah missed out on best goalkeeper award to Okwahu united’s Abass Mohammed.

Akotoko Danso was adjudged promising player of the season.

WA Rockets picked fair play award.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson