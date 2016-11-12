Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
12 November 2016

Agyemang Badu: Black Stars midfielder not worried about Egypt’s Mohamed Salah

Ghana midfielder Agyemang Badu says the Black Stars are not worried about Egypt's Mohamed Salah and won't be making any special preparations for the Roma forward.

The Pharaohs will host Ghana at the Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualification as Egypt will be looking to beat the Black Stars, their main Group E rivals, and widen the gap to five points.

And Badu has revealed that Ghana won't be intimidated by Mohamed Salah and they're not worried about the threat that he poses to their defence.

