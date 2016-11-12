Egypt vs Ghana: Black Stars match is not a decider, says Egypt striker Morsy

Egyptian striker Bassem Morsy believes that the Pharaohs' upcoming clash against Ghana should be treated like any other match.

The Pharaohs will host Ghana at the Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday in the second round of the 2018 World Cup qualification as Egypt will be looking to beat the Black Stars, their main Group E rivals, and widen the gap to five points.

The Zamalek striker said that although the Pharaohs hope to win, the match should still be treated like any other.

'We are all doing our best to win this match, however it's just like any other game,' Morsy told BeIN Sports.

'I'm willing to remain goalless for a year, but the most important thing is winning the match.

"I could provide assists for Salah or Trezeguet or it could be the other way around as long as it helps the team achieve victory,' Morsy added.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh