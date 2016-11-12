2018 World Cup qualifier: Black Stars fly out of Dubai to Egypt for crucial Group E clash

The Black Stars have departed Dubai to Egypt after five days of training in the United Arab Emirates.

The team is expected to land in Cairo in the afternoon to catch a connecting flight to city of Alexandria.

Ghana wrapped up their preparations on Friday with a clean health bill and in top shape for the task ahead.

"Yesterday was our last training here in Dubai and we did not encounter any injuries. As of now, every player is fit for the game tomorrow," team doctor Baba Adam said.

The Black Stars need to avoid defeat at the Borg El Arab Stadium to still remain on course for a fourth straight finals berth.

An opening day 0-0 draw at home with Uganda and Egypt's 2-1 win at Congo Brazzaville means they are two points behind the Pharaohs.

