2018 World Cup qualifier:Ex-Ghana international Samaul Osei Kuffour expects tough Egypt clash with fine details

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour is anticipating a tough clash when the Black Stars face the Pharaoh's of Egypt in Alexandria tomorrow.

Ghana will be looking to respond from a bore 0-0 draw game against the Cranes of Uganda at home while Egypt have their eyes set on revenge following a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of the Stars some three years ago.

'The game is going to be very difficult one but the mentality of the players will be the difference,' kuffour said

'The stronger team mentally off course will win the game but it will not be an easy game to any of the teams.'

The Black Stars have camped in Dubai for the last six days all in an aim to get used to the high temperatures of playing in North Africa.

