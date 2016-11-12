GHALCA G6 starts today with opener between Hearts and Aduana in Sunyani

The GHALCA G 6 tournament starts on Saturday with the opener between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

That will be a Group B encounter with Medeama on standby.

The Group A opener between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United will be played on Monday instead of Sunday because of Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt in Alexandria.

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars are the third team in the Group.

The winner of the tournament will be pocket a prize money of GH¢ 20,000.

