Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has dissolved the board and management of the club with immediate effect.

In a letter from the Asantehene’s office at Manhyia signed by the Chief of Staff Kofi Badu, the board and management's dissolvement was confirmed.

The board and management were however urged to continue with their unflinching support for the club

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports