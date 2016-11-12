Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ghana Premier League: Otumfuo dissolves Kotoko board and management

The Opoku Nti led management and Paul Adu Gyamfi led board have been dissolved by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with immediate effect.

Both the board and the management of Asante Kotoko's mandate ended before the season came to a close and Otumfuo, after permitting them to stay on has finally taken a decision not to give them a fresh mandate.

The Porcupine Warriors went trophyless last season-failing to win both the MTN FA and the Ghana Premier League they competed for, which is unacceptable by virtue of the standard of the club.

It is understood that compelled Otumfuo to relieve them of their duties.

Paul Adu Gyamfi and Opoku Nti were appointed as board chairman and management committee chairman, respectively, after Dr. K.K Sarpong resigned as the executive chairman of the Asante Kotoko in May 2013.

Under their watch the club won a historic of league and FA Cup in the 2013-14 season.

