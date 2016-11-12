MTN FA Cup Awards Night: Yaw Arnol wins Best Player cum Top scorer of the Season

Yaw Arnol who won the top scorer of the 2015-16 MTN FA Cup with four goals, was also named as the Best Player of the Season for playing key role in helping Bechem United win the FA Cup.

The youngster scored two goals in the grand finale for Bechem United in their 2-1 victory over Okwawu United.

One of Arnol's two goals against Bechem United was also adjudged the Goal of the Season.

Nii Ayi Bontey II, the Gbese Mantse, who lived his normal life as Tommy Okai, former Management Committee Chairman of Hearts of Oak was one of the special guest for the programme and the Asakahene of the Kwahu Traditional also graced the occasion.

Ambasssador Ray Quarcoo was the special guest of honour

Kurt E.S Okraku addressed the people gathered with his opening address, thanking all stakeholders for making last season's FA Cup a success.

Jupiter, Ghanaian Dancehall artist was up stage to rock the auditorium with good music.

Bechem United winners of the MTN FA Cup were presented with a cash prize of GHC 40, 000, whereas the runners up were presented a cash prize of GHC 15,000.

The MTN FA Cup started in December, 2015 and the curtains was drawn down

Wa Rockets won the Fair Play award with the least number of caution in the competition

A citation as well as a cash prize

Below is the full list of award winners

Goal of the Season

Yaw Arnol (Goal against Okwawu United in the final)

Defender of the Season

Alfred Nelson (Bechem United)

Goalkeeper of the Season

Abass Mohammed

Top Scorer of the Season

Yaw Arnol (Four goals)

Referee of the Season

Awal Mohammed

Assistant Referee of the Season

Eric Owusu Mensah

Most Promising Referee of the Season

Emmanuel Asante

Match Commissioner of the Season

Albert Commey Ayittey

Coach of the Season

Manuel Zacharias

Fair Play Award

Wa Rockets

Discovery of the Season

Akoto Danso (Okwawu United)

Special Award Winners

Robert Duncan

Ibrahim Dossey

Abeiku Wilson

Nii Quartey Quartey

U-TV



