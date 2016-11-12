2018 World Cup Qualifier: Black Stars team doctor Baba Adam insists players are medically ready for Egypt clash

Black Stars team doctor Baba Adam says all players in camp are medically fit for the game against Egypt tomorrow as the team gets ready to leave Dubai for Alexandria.

Ghana will be playing the Pharaohs of Egypt in the second group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in what can be described as a match of destiny for both teams.

The Ghanaian side held a five day camping in Dubai and are set to arrive in Egypt this afternoon to wrap up preparations for the game tomorrow.

"Yesterday was our last training here in Dubai and we did not encounter any injuries. As of now, every player is fit for the game tomorrow," he said.

"Baring any unforseen circumstances, I can say every player is fully fit for the game. But in matters of health, you can even encounter an injury on the match day. But as of now, every player is fit," he added.

Ghana will need to avoid a defeat in the hands of the North Africa giants to keeps hopes of a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance alive as Egypt are currently topping the group with three points.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1on twitter

