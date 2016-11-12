2018 FIFA WC Qualifier: Former El-Masry goalkeeper George Owu confident Egypt will fall to Ghana in Alexandria

2006 FIFA World Cup Ghana goalkeeper George Owu is rallying the Black Stars to triumph over Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Stars attempt to rescue their Russia hopes by getting positive results against the Pharaohs in a keenly contested battle.

The AFCON record winners have targeted revenge over the Black Stars who mauled them 6-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers three years ago.

Ghana need positive results from the game to keep their qualification hopes alive and Owu believes the Ghana side hold the aces to defeat Egypt at their own backyard.

Owu, who has experience from playing in Egypt after featuring for giants El-Masry, wants the Black Stars to draw inspiration from Ghana's famous win over South Africa at the FNB Stadium in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

"In as much as we won't have it easy I don't think South Africa will also have it easy, Ghana is not any team that you can easily beat just because you are playing at home,' he told Ghana Sports Online.

George Owu training with the Black Stars at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

"The only thing in the minds of the Egyptians is to revenge the defeat and that could work against them.

"I was expecting them to approach the game normal but it seems they are so eager and this is football.

"South Africa did the same thing in 2005. They were so eager to beat us just because we had defeated them 3-0 in Kumasi, we went in to play our normal game and at the end we defeated them at their own backyard.

"I really see the Black Stars picking up a victory because they have remained calm and not under any pressure."

Ghana pitched camp in the United Arab Emirates to prepare ahead of the game and are expected in Egypt on Saturday in a great build up to the game.

