Hearts to start training at Pobiman by 31st January - Odotei-Sowah promises

Acting Managing Director and Strategy Committee Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei has promised that the club will start training at Pobiman by the end of January 2017 as work is steadily ongoing there.

Odotei-Sowah called on the club's fans to remain calm assuring them of better things to come for the club in the coming season.

"Currently, we have hired the services of pitch experts who are working on the Pobiman pitch to raise it to a better standard for training purposes," Odotei said in his speech during the club's 105th anniversary celebration.

A follow-up question on the specific date the project will be completed for training to commence got Odotei-Sowah saying "The Pobiman project is in two phases; phase one is the pitch and phase two is the building of the other structures like club house, and other facilities for the team."

"The first phase which is the development of the pitch will be completed by the end of January so that the team can commence training there," he added.

Hearts of Oak have been training on private pitches for so many years at a cost.

The club was initially training at the ATTC Park at Kokomlemle in Accra before moving to their current location; the Ajax Park at the University of Ghana.

