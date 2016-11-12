Majeed Waris and Andre Ayew should lead attack against Egypt- Sports Minister

Ghana coach Avram Grant has been advised by the country's sports minister to play Andre Ayew and Abdul Majeed Waris upfront against Egypt in their crucial 2018 FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes the two fast players can put pressure on the Pharaohs defence.

Grant will make changes to the squad that played out a 0-0 draw against Uganda at home last month with striker and captain Asamoah Gyan injured.

He also wants Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to start in midfield alongside Mubarak Wakaso.

''Considering the style of play of the Egyptians, we need players like Agyemang Badu and Wakaso to be playing shots from afar, whilst on the upfront, players like Dede Ayew and Waris [Abdul] can torment the defenders of the Egyptians, considering their slow build-up from the back,'' Vanderpuye is quoted as saying.

''Our defenders should keep their heads cool, they should refrain from playing square passes at the back because the Egyptians will come after us with their speed, especially in the first 20 minutes.''

