Hearts leadership apologise to fans for last season's league title slip

Leadership of Accra Hearts of Oak have apologised to the teaming fans of the club for their inability to lift the Ghana Premier League trophy last season despite starting on a good note.

In a speech delivered by the acting Managing Director and Chairman of the Strategy Committee, Vincent Sowah-Odotei at the 105th anniversary celebration of the club, he acknowledged the good start of the club towards annexing the title last season but "we did not deliver as we all expected," Odotei noted.

"Last season promised a lot but did not deliver as we all expected and we take this opportunity to apologise to all Phobians for that setback," Odotei said.

In a season which the Phobians geared off with a brilliant start under Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi, many thought the Rainbow boys were ending their eight years trophy drought but the club parted ways with the trainer which saw the club ending 4th on the table after the season.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi had touched on the emotions of the teaming fans of the club getting them back into the stands to support the team as well as raking in huge revenue but the management of the club felt finishing 3rd on the table after the first round was poor.

The Japanese finally parted ways with the club with a few days to start the second round which sunk the title hopes of the club and the board and management are now apologising to the fans.

Odotei-Sowah however assured the fans that the club is in good hands and the future of the club looks great.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

