MOYS not sending supporters to Egypt

Accra, Nov 11, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has denied reports that the Ministry is taking supporters to Alexandria, Egypt, for the Black Stars' game against Egypt on 13th November, 2016.

In a Press Release from MOYS signed by Mr. Elvis Adjei-Baah, Public Relations Officer of MOYS, it said, it has has noted that there were 'speculations' on various media platforms that the Ministry flew fans to Egypt to support the Black Stars.

'The Ministry's attention has been drawn to speculations on various media networks that we are airlifting supporters to Alexandria, Egypt.

'The Ministry would want to clearly state that no such decision is being or has been taken by the Ministry.

'This is in view of the fact that such decision would be in breach of the governments white paper on the report of the Dzamefe Commission'.

According to the release, the Ministry could only 'encourage private sponsorships' for the various groups of which 'we appropriately backed' the Ghana Supporters Union (GHANSU) to solicit funds from corporate organizations in their bid to galvanize support for the Black Stars in Egypt.

GNA