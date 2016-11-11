Djan Wilteh and Associates partners Dreamland Sports Plus to host maiden edition of NEGS 2016

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov 11, GNA - Djan Wilteh and Associates have collaborated with Dreamland Sports Plus to host the maiden edition of National Excellence Grass Root Sports (NEGS) awards, aimed at honouring individuals, organizations, corporate bodies as well as media houses that have contributed to the development, nurturing and unearthing talents in the country.

The event, which is scheduled for 1st December, 2016 at the Bluecrest University College auditorium at Kokomlemle at 5 pm has the theme 'celebrating sports excellence in promoting tolerance before, during and after the election'.

In an interview, Mr. Emmanuel Ola Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, said the main idea is to encourage and inspire budding talented stars as well as current national sports men and women to strive hard for the nation.

'All over the world sports men and women are honoured for their achievements in diverse fields as well as stake holders.

According to Mr. Williams, the idea of acknowledging sponsors, corporate bodies and media houses serves as a way of thanking them for their various roles played in helping to be the platform for grass root sports to thrive.

'Competitions serve to unearth talents as well as sharpen, polish and develop those already discovered.

'These competitions require funding, products, prizes and publicity, thus the awards.

'This will encourage more companies and philanthropist to come on board to provide the much needed sponsorships and support to sporting events in the country' he said.

The maiden national grass root sports awards has been arranged into categories according to the organizers, which will include: flagship awards, stakeholders awards, media personnel awards, media houses awards, sponsors awards, special awards, physical education awards, coaches awards and philanthropic awards.

Dreamland Sports Plus, which is an event organizing outfit has been organizing major sporting activities across various sporting disciplines, have successfully organized events like: National Nunu Sports Festival, Indomie Presidential Tournament, Kalyppo Mini World Cup, Pepsi Boot to Book S ports Festival and the National 30KM Road Baton Relay.

The event is proudly supported by Vita chocolate and energy drinks, Bluecrest University College, Berlin Sports, Ecosight ventures.

