2018 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda suffer big blow as top goalie Dennis Onyango is ruled out of Congo game

Ghana's group opponents in the 2018 World Cup qualifier Uganda have been dealt a big blow as their first choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been ruled of their game with Congo on Saturday.

Onyango who guided South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns to the CAF Champions League title sustained a head injury in the final game against Zamalek in Egypt which necessitated his substitution.

With less than 24 hours to the clash against Congo, head coach of the Cranes Micho has confirmed Onyango can't play.

'We can't risk playing him when the doctors are ordering him to restâ€š' Micho told reporters in Uganda after their friendly match with Zambia.

'Between having him for Congo or the Nations Cup finalsâ€š I would always choose the Nations Cup. He will be missed but no match is more important than Denis' career and life.'

The CAF Champions League winner will be a spectator on Saturday as his cherished national team battle it out with the Congolese in Kampala.

