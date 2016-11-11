Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 November 2016 20:25 CET

BREAKING NEWS: Otumfuo dissolves Kotoko board and management

Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has dissolved the board and management of the club with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

In a letter from the Asantehene's office at Manhyia signed by the Chief of Staff Kofi Badu, the owner and life patron of the club is not willing to leave the running of the club in the hands of the two bodies.

The letter noted that, the board and management were appointed for a three-year tenure of three Premier League seasons which ended this year and Otumfuo is not ready to renew their mandate.

Opoku Nti who was the General Manager of the club has also been directed to hand over the club's administration to the Accountant of the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If your employer is not satisfied with your work all the time,you have two options;to shape up or shape out.
By: Merqury I Quaye
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img