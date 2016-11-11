BREAKING NEWS: Otumfuo dissolves Kotoko board and management

Life Patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has dissolved the board and management of the club with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

In a letter from the Asantehene's office at Manhyia signed by the Chief of Staff Kofi Badu, the owner and life patron of the club is not willing to leave the running of the club in the hands of the two bodies.

The letter noted that, the board and management were appointed for a three-year tenure of three Premier League seasons which ended this year and Otumfuo is not ready to renew their mandate.

Opoku Nti who was the General Manager of the club has also been directed to hand over the club's administration to the Accountant of the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

