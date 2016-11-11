Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 November 2016 19:40 CET

2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars won’t eat nor drink anything from the Egyptians

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has indicated that the Black Stars will not eat nor drink anything from the Egyptians ahead of the titanic clash 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Black Stars will face the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday in Alexandra in their FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Ghana, who pitched camp in Dubai are expected to leave for Egypt on Friday and the Minister of Sports is sure everything has been put in place for the team to grind out the results.

'We have given the game all the attention it deserves to enable the team win the match. There has been very fruitful cooperation and discussion between the Black Stars management committee and the ministry.

'All the necessary things required to enable the team stay during their camping and the flight arrangements have been made by the government.

'All kinds of food and drinks for their stay in Alexandria is set- We have made up our minds not to eat nor drink from the Egyptians. Whatever we need to do to make God let victory come our way has been done,' Nii Lantey Vanderpuye told Happy FM

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

A peaceful heart needs to be loved for a comfortable social setting making life as easy as honourable
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img