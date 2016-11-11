Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has indicated that the Black Stars will not eat nor drink anything from the Egyptians ahead of the titanic clash 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Black Stars will face the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday in Alexandra in their FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Ghana, who pitched camp in Dubai are expected to leave for Egypt on Friday and the Minister of Sports is sure everything has been put in place for the team to grind out the results.

'We have given the game all the attention it deserves to enable the team win the match. There has been very fruitful cooperation and discussion between the Black Stars management committee and the ministry.

'All the necessary things required to enable the team stay during their camping and the flight arrangements have been made by the government.

'All kinds of food and drinks for their stay in Alexandria is set- We have made up our minds not to eat nor drink from the Egyptians. Whatever we need to do to make God let victory come our way has been done,' Nii Lantey Vanderpuye told Happy FM

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh